INTERVIEW: Air sample monitoring could provide real-time carbon reporting accuracy, firm says
Published 10:49 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 10:49 on November 15, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, New Zealand, Voluntary
A developer of atmospheric emissions monitoring for carbon markets said its approach could improve the accuracy of monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of nature-based projects, and potentially lead to more credits being issued than otherwise assumed using conventional methods.
