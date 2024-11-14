COP29: Madagascar to soon sign first-ever ITMO deal with South Korea -official
Published 17:50 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 17:55 on November 14, 2024 / Nikita Pandey and Mark Tilly / Africa, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary
The Madagascar government is planning to sign its first-ever bilateral agreement under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement to generate Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) with South Korea soon, as it plans to operationalise its Article 6 regulatory framework by Jan. 2025, an official told Carbon Pulse.
