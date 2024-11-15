Mining giant invests $16 mln into Madagascar REDD project with eye on CCP label

A mining giant has committed $16 million into the Makira Natural Park REDD Project in northern Madagascar that will help the project scale as well as reassess its deforestation baseline under Verra’s VM0048 methodology, which has just been approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) as eligible for its stamp of high quality.