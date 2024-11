Mining giant invests $16 mln into Madagascar REDD project with eye on CCP label

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

A mining giant has committed $16 million into the Makira Natural Park REDD Project in northern Madagascar that will help the project scale as well as reassess its deforestation baseline under Verra’s VM0048 methodology, which has just been approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) as eligible for its stamp of high quality.