COP29: US-China dialogue “extremely positive” on non-CO2 emissions controls, says White House official
Published 16:21 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 16:27 on November 14, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, International, US
A White House official said Thursday that the US has had active and productive negotiations with Chinese delegates over reducing non-CO2 greenhouse gases (GHG), adding that Beijing has signalled interest in implementing regulatory controls over non-CO2 gases similar to those in the US.
