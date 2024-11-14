Americas > COP29: US-China dialogue “extremely positive” on non-CO2 emissions controls, says White House official

COP29: US-China dialogue “extremely positive” on non-CO2 emissions controls, says White House official

Published 16:21 on November 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:27 on November 14, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, International, US

A White House official said Thursday that the US has had active and productive negotiations with Chinese delegates over reducing non-CO2 greenhouse gases (GHG), adding that Beijing has signalled interest in implementing regulatory controls over non-CO2 gases similar to those in the US.
