COP29: Multiple countries outline plans to raise billions in forest carbon finance
Published 16:24 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 16:24 on November 14, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Fourteen countries, including the US, France, and the UK, issued a statement at COP29 in Baku on Thursday affirming their commitment to scale up finance for forests, based on 'high-integrity' carbon markets.
