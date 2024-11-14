COP29: Canadian oil and gas emissions cap not expected to survive legal challenge, Alberta stakeholders say
Published 15:48 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 15:48 on November 14, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
Alberta government and industry were sceptical of the viability and effectiveness of Canada’s emissions cap on its oil and gas sector, highlighting instead the success of provincial emissions reductions efforts on the sidelines of COP29.
