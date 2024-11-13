COP29: Troika emphasises high-level climate ambition despite Azerbaijan president’s remarks
Published 16:48 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:48 on November 13, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
The three presidents making up the so-called Troika on Wednesday urged countries to come up with ambitious new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), despite COP host Azerbaijan yet to release one, and the country’s president declaring its oil and gas resources a “gift of the god”.
