COP29: Troika emphasises high-level climate ambition despite Azerbaijan president’s remarks

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The three presidents making up the so-called Troika on Wednesday urged countries to come up with ambitious new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), despite COP host Azerbaijan yet to release one, and the country’s president declaring its oil and gas resources a “gift of the god”.