Fate of EU’s Ribera hangs in balance as Parliament conservatives call for her resignation over Spanish floods

Published 22:22 on November 12, 2024 / Last updated at 22:22 on November 12, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

The approval of former Spanish ecology minister Teresa Ribera as the European Commission’s new executive vice-president in charge of competition and the green transition was delayed on Tuesday evening, amid calls for her to resign over the government’s handling of the deadly floods that hit the region of Valencia.