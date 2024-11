Fate of EU’s Ribera hangs in balance as Parliament conservatives call for her resignation over Spanish floods

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The approval of former Spanish ecology minister Teresa Ribera as the European Commission’s new executive vice-president in charge of competition and the green transition was delayed on Tuesday evening, amid calls for her to resign over the government’s handling of the deadly floods that hit the region of Valencia.