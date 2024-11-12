COP29: Major fossil fuel-producing countries commit funding, announce penalties to crack down on methane emissions
Published 18:13 on November 12, 2024 / Last updated at 18:13 on November 12, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, South Korea, US
South Korea and the UK announced multimillion dollar funding commitments to support international efforts to reduce methane emissions, while the US launched a fine of over $1,000/tonne on excess production of the greenhouse gas from the fossil fuel sector on Tuesday.
South Korea and the UK announced multimillion dollar funding commitments to support international efforts to reduce methane emissions, while the US launched a fine of over $1,000/tonne on excess production of the greenhouse gas from the fossil fuel sector on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.