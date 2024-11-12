N2O emissions set to climb 30% by 2050 without action -report
Published 14:28 on November 12, 2024 / Last updated at 14:28 on November 12, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions have surged by 40% since 1980, driven mainly by agricultural practices, and are set to climb another 30% over 2020 levels by 2050 if left unchecked, according to a UN-backed report released on Wednesday at COP29.
