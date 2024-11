INTERVIEW: DAC credits can fall to $100/t, if projects offer something more, developer says

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The cost of direct air capture credits can drop to $100 per tonne in the near term, by equipping the technology to do more than just remove carbon from the atmosphere, the chief development officer of a decarbonisation solutions provider has told Carbon Pulse.