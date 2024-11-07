INTERVIEW: DAC credits can fall to $100/t, if projects offer something more, developer says

Published 10:39 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 10:39 on November 7, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

The cost of direct air capture credits can drop to $100 per tonne in the near term, by equipping the technology to do more than just remove carbon from the atmosphere, the chief development officer of a decarbonisation solutions provider has told Carbon Pulse.