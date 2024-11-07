Americas > COP29 climate finance goal must include massive boost for adaptation, says UN report

COP29 climate finance goal must include massive boost for adaptation, says UN report

Published 12:00 on November 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:07 on November 7, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International

The new global finance goal that is due to be agreed at COP29 this month must include a massive boost for adaptation, according to a flagship UN report published on Thursday.
The new global finance goal that is due to be agreed at COP29 this month must include a massive boost for adaptation, according to a flagship UN report published on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.