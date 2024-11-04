Nine Vietnamese projects approved for JCM

Published 09:38 on November 4, 2024

Nine Vietnamese carbon credit projects have been approved for Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) after the latest meeting of the Joint Committee for the Implementation of the JCM in Hanoi last week, the first new approvals under the scheme in the Southeast Asian country for five years.