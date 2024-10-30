Asia Pacific > Australian oversight body selects four methods to progress, others delayed again

Australian oversight body selects four methods to progress, others delayed again

Published 14:08 on October 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:38 on October 30, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) has selected four proposed carbon credit methods to progress to the next stage of development, however other closely-watched ones have been pushed back to the first half of next year, the Australian climate minister told a conference Wednesday.
The Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) has selected four proposed carbon credit methods to progress to the next stage of development, however other closely-watched ones have been pushed back to the first half of next year, the Australian climate minister told a conference Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.