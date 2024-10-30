Australian oversight body selects four methods to progress, others delayed again
Published 14:08 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 14:38 on October 30, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) has selected four proposed carbon credit methods to progress to the next stage of development, however other closely-watched ones have been pushed back to the first half of next year, the Australian climate minister told a conference Wednesday.
The Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) has selected four proposed carbon credit methods to progress to the next stage of development, however other closely-watched ones have been pushed back to the first half of next year, the Australian climate minister told a conference Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.