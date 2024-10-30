Australian oversight body selects four methods to progress, others delayed again

Published 14:08 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 14:38 on October 30, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) has selected four proposed carbon credit methods to progress to the next stage of development, however other closely-watched ones have been pushed back to the first half of next year, the Australian climate minister told a conference Wednesday.