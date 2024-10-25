Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:18 on October 25, 2024 / Last updated at 12:18 on October 25, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowances were modestly weaker at midday on Friday, consolidating the gains made over the previous two sessions as traders speculated that the recent rally from the €60.00 level may have signalled the bottom of the market for the rest of the year, while UKAs extended Thursday's loss as government reform proposals revealed no new adjustments to the British market.