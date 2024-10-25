EMEA > UK’s 2025 auction schedule shows 19% volume reduction from 2024

UK’s 2025 auction schedule shows 19% volume reduction from 2024

Published 17:49 on October 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 18:04 on October 25, 2024  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

The main futures exchange that handles UK Allowances trade announced its auction programme for 2025 late on Friday, revealing a 19% drop in auction supply next year.
