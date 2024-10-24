COP16: Nature tech market nears $2 bln as investments in biodiversity credits increase

Published 14:00 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 13:48 on October 24, 2024 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Nature tech startups are projected to attract up to $2 billion in venture capital (VC) investments by the end of this year, with significant growth in early-stage involvement, particularly in the MRV and biodiversity credits category, according to data presented on Thursday at the COP16 UN biodiversity summit.