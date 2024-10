Verra releases first methodology for CCS, DACCS

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Verra, the voluntary carbon standard-setter and verifier, has released a set of modules for carbon capture and storage (CCS) – the first in its Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) as part of methodology VM0049 – with a view to better proving direct air capture (DAC) projects with carbon storage.