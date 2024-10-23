Credit use flat in meeting emissions reductions, Australian regulator finds

Published 11:33 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 11:56 on October 23, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary

The latest report on emissions reduction by Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) found gross emissions are falling faster than net emissions and renewable energy generation is increasing, but the use of carbon credits is ‘flat’, balanced out by greater use of international credits and less of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), which is “trending downwards”.