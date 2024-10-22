COP16: INTERVIEW – Integrated nature, climate finance must look beyond carbon storage

Market-based financing for nature and climate must take a whole-ecosystem approach, looking past carbon sequestration potential to effectively address the two crises, an NGO policy expert has told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP16.

This vision might include eschewing carbon and biodiversity credits in favour of hectare-based conservation bond issuances, funds as compensation for digital sequence information (DSI), or other instruments, Greenpeace delegation head An Lambrechts said.

“We hope we can address [ecosystems] more holistically, so that we’re not just looking at carbon sinks; we’re looking at the whole ecosystem and all its different functions,” she told Carbon Pulse.

At the biodiversity-oriented COP16, the nature-climate nexus – and especially finance in this conjoined space – has taken centre stage. This reflects a widely recognised shortfall in public financing for either cause.

“We need to look for alternative finance that is going to deliver a significant flow of money to developing countries,” Lambrechts acknowledged.

But to mobilise politically feasible, comprehensive, and high-integrity environmental finance, it will be important to shift international focus toward a holistic view of so-called ‘ecosystem services’, she added.

“That’s the key to having [a nature] discussion in the climate space: to move a bit beyond only seeing the carbon storage function.”

TRADE-OFFS & SYNERGIES

While nature and climate have been paired at COP16 thus far, the synergistic causes also face competition and trade-offs, Lambrechts noted.

“The Convention on Biological Diversity has never completely stated in [nature-climate discussions] what harmful activities are, and what needs to happen to protect ecosystem integrity – to protect ecosystems that store a lot of carbon and have a lot of biodiversity at the same time,” she said.

“There is more work to be done there.”

Examples of trade-offs can include ill-conceived renewable energy plans, such as poorly designed wind farms in marine protected areas, she said, but could also stem from incomplete concepts of ecosystem services.

“That’s where the whole problem with the definition of forests comes from,” Lambrechts said, referring to an over-emphasis on carbon storage in the nature-climate discourse.

“For example, plantations end up being a forest under UNFCCC accounting rules, which is a problem.”

The planting of monocultures or non-native species has historically been seen to negatively impact ecological health in multiple jurisdictions, including under the UN Clean Development Mechanism carbon trading framework.

POLITICALLY FRAUGHT

The negotiating parties at COP16 face not only each other, but internal divisions as they attempt to push an agreement – including on a financial architecture – over the finish line.

Colombia wants countries to boost biodiversity-linked financial support without “commodifying” nature, COP16 President Susana Muhamad has said in Cali, as the country navigates its own plans for carbon and biodiversity markets.

This stance walks the line between constraining nature finance and pushing market-led approaches.

Colombia’s official National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) – launched Monday at the Cali summit – expressly includes biodiversity and carbon credits. The so-called ‘environmental offsets’ will be a means of rallying nature finance in pursuit of the country’s goals under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Meanwhile, ambiguous EU remarks at the COP16 opening plenary in favour of “mobilising resources from all sources” have left open the possibility of harnessing environmental offsets toward nature and climate goals – likely, in order to navigate complex internal politics, Greenpeace’s Lambrechts believes.

“There are definitely EU member states who are deeply invested in exploring biodiversity credits, whereas others are a lot more sceptical, looking more at the alternatives,” she told Carbon Pulse.

“[These remarks] are a very generic way to recognise that all the money is not going to come from official development assistance, and that there is a need to explore different options.”

OTHER OPTIONS

While Lambrechts does not support carbon or biodiversity credits as a financial mechanism for conservation and mitigation of global emissions, this does not mean that the NGO opposes market mechanisms full stop, she told Carbon Pulse.

For example, Brazil’s proposal for a Tropical Forests Forever Facility, with an operationalisation target of COP30 next year, would be based on the hectares of standing forest, not on carbon stocks. It would issue bonds at AAA rates, helping to secure affordable finance from the private sector.

“That’s a very different mechanism. It is market based, because it’s looking for private investments – but it’s not carbon market based,” she said.

Still other options might include debt swaps, or even funds for DSI, with the latter anticipated to be a key sticking point at the biodiversity COP.

In the world of debt-for-nature or debt-for-climate swaps, Greenpeace is sceptical but not dismissive, Lambrechts said, favouring a case-by-case approach.

“We need to look at each scheme on an individual basis to identify whether we’re looking at something meaningful that will, in the longer term, contribute to biodiversity and ecosystem protection.”

Regarding DSI, “the time to take things from nature for free is over”, she added, and a COP16-sanctioned fund could help close the nature finance gap.

“If that is done well, it could mean a first step towards some sort of ‘make polluters pay’ mechanism, which we also want to see for fossil fuels in the climate space.”

