INTERVIEW: Carbon insurance startups ready to expedite CORSIA credit supply
Published 05:35 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 10:07 on October 23, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Carbon insurance startups are primed to help ease any supply bottleneck of carbon credits eligible for use against the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme, even though it may take a long time before units are made available to buyers due to UN political risk requirements.
