California EJAC demands ‘no’ vote on LCFS changes
Published 04:10 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 04:10 on October 23, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) has urged state regulator ARB to vote no on the proposed Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) revisions, citing concerns that the agency has completely disregarded their recommendations.
