Euro Markets: EUAs post modest gain after cross-market price spike halts downward momentum
Published 17:28 on October 22, 2024 / Last updated at 17:52 on October 22, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices clawed back early losses to end Tuesday modestly firmer, after a momentary spike in natural gas and power on reports of a North Sea outage halted the market's downward momentum and paved the way for a gradual recovery after several days of steady selling pressure.
