Seaweed company plans for J-Blue credit issuance by next year

Published 11:48 on October 21, 2024 / Last updated at 11:50 on October 21, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Japanese blue carbon hopeful has set its sights on Dec. 2025 as the date by which it expects to gain J Blue credit certification for its seaweed farming project, though has made no mention of the numbers of credits it plans to generate.