CFTC: Financials reduce net length across the board, producers build RGGI and WCA holdings

Published 01:06 on October 19, 2024 / Last updated at 01:06 on October 19, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US

Financial players cut their holdings across the board of North American carbon in the most recent report from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while emitters also reduced their exposure to California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) but built net length in RGGI allowances (RGAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs).