CFTC: Financials reduce net length across the board, producers build RGGI and WCA holdings
Published 01:06 on October 19, 2024 / Last updated at 01:06 on October 19, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US
Financial players cut their holdings across the board of North American carbon in the most recent report from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while emitters also reduced their exposure to California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) but built net length in RGGI allowances (RGAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs).
Financial players cut their holdings across the board of North American carbon in the most recent report from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while emitters also reduced their exposure to California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) but built net length in RGGI allowances (RGAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.