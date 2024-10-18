WCI Markets: CCA prices cool off post ARB notice spike, WCAs quiet ahead of repeal vote
Published 01:49 on October 18, 2024 / Last updated at 01:49 on October 18, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures prices tailed off Thursday as initial market excitement over ARB's regulatory notice published earlier in the week eased, while the Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) activity remained muted despite some positive polling for the programme ahead of November's repeal vote.
