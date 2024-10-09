CFEL24: Delayed industrial hedging defers EU carbon price hike, traders say

Published 17:52 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 17:52 on October 9, 2024 / Bryony Collins

How and when industrials start hedging allowances on the EU ETS will be key to price dynamics, but that behaviour may be delayed depending on the enforcement of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to industry traders who spoke on Wednesday at the Carbon Forward conference in London.