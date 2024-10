A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The price of petrol and diesel is expected to jump on average by €0.50 per litre at the pump across Europe when the EU’s new Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2) comes into force, analysts have said.