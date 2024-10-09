Denmark joins call to impose ‘solidarity levies’ on biggest polluting sectors
Published 16:26 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 16:26 on October 9, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Denmark has thrown its weight behind calls for 'solidarity levies' to be imposed on sectors like shipping, aviation, and fossil fuel extraction, one month ahead of a UN climate summit that will be focused on agreeing a new global climate finance goal.
Denmark has thrown its weight behind calls for 'solidarity levies' to be imposed on sectors like shipping, aviation, and fossil fuel extraction, one month ahead of a UN climate summit that will be focused on agreeing a new global climate finance goal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.