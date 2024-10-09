Climate Talks > Denmark joins call to impose ‘solidarity levies’ on biggest polluting sectors

Denmark joins call to impose ‘solidarity levies’ on biggest polluting sectors

Published 16:26 on October 9, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:26 on October 9, 2024  / /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International

Denmark has thrown its weight behind calls for 'solidarity levies' to be imposed on sectors like shipping, aviation, and fossil fuel extraction, one month ahead of a UN climate summit that will be focused on agreeing a new global climate finance goal.
