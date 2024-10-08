CFEL24: UK could consider using Article 6 credits for ‘above and beyond’ mitigation as it mulls next NDC
Published 18:58 on October 8, 2024 / Last updated at 18:58 on October 8, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, UK ETS
The UK may use Article 6 credits for “above and beyond” mitigation, pending a decision on how to approach its next set of UN climate goals, with the country's lead Article 6 negotiator hopeful for a breakthrough in talks at the upcoming COP29 meeting, a conference heard Tuesday.
The UK may use Article 6 credits for “above and beyond” mitigation, pending a decision on how to approach its next set of UN climate goals, with the country's lead Article 6 negotiator hopeful for a breakthrough in talks at the upcoming COP29 meeting, a conference heard Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.