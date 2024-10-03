Analysts slash UKA price forecast after govt proposes delay to second phase
Published 18:34 on October 3, 2024 / Last updated at 18:34 on October 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Analysts from a consultancy have slashed their forecast for UK Allowance prices in 2025 by 9% and their 2026 outlook by 13% after the British market regulator sought views on a plan to delay the start of the market's second compliance phase by one year to align any changes in supply with the start of the country's carbon border tariff.
Analysts from a consultancy have slashed their forecast for UK Allowance prices in 2025 by 9% and their 2026 outlook by 13% after the British market regulator sought views on a plan to delay the start of the market's second compliance phase by one year to align any changes in supply with the start of the country's carbon border tariff.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.