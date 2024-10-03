Analysts slash UKA price forecast after govt proposes delay to second phase

Published 18:34 on October 3, 2024 / Last updated at 18:34 on October 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli

Analysts from a consultancy have slashed their forecast for UK Allowance prices in 2025 by 9% and their 2026 outlook by 13% after the British market regulator sought views on a plan to delay the start of the market's second compliance phase by one year to align any changes in supply with the start of the country's carbon border tariff.