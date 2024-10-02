US regulators charge former CQC boss Newcombe, ex-COO with fraud in landmark VCM case

US regulators have charged Ken Newcombe, the former CEO of project developer CQC Impact Investors LLC (CQC), and the company's ex-COO with fraud, accusing them of submitting false, misleading, or inaccurate reports relating to the generation of voluntary carbon credits.