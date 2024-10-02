US regulators charge former CQC boss Newcombe, ex-COO with fraud in landmark VCM case
Published 23:55 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 23:55 on October 2, 2024 / Mike Szabo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary
US regulators have charged Ken Newcombe, the former CEO of project developer CQC Impact Investors LLC (CQC), and the company's ex-COO with fraud, accusing them of submitting false, misleading, or inaccurate reports relating to the generation of voluntary carbon credits.
US regulators have charged Ken Newcombe, the former CEO of project developer CQC Impact Investors LLC (CQC), and the company's ex-COO with fraud, accusing them of submitting false, misleading, or inaccurate reports relating to the generation of voluntary carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.