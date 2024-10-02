Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:45 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:45 on October 2, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices endured a fourth day of losses as buying activity was little in evidence amid weakness across the energy complex, while weekly position data showed investment funds cutting their bearish bets by around a third, and UK Allowances extended their decline for an eighth day.
EU carbon prices endured a fourth day of losses as buying activity was little in evidence amid weakness across the energy complex, while weekly position data showed investment funds cutting their bearish bets by around a third, and UK Allowances extended their decline for an eighth day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.