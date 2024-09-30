Natural gas necessary bridge fuel in US grid decarbonisation, CCS not yet commercially viable -report

Published 23:05 on September 30, 2024 / Last updated at 23:05 on September 30, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US

Natural gas will remain important to bridge the gap in energy demand for "many decades" as the US grid expects greater additions of solar and wind power, but carbon capture technology is not yet commercially competitive, according to a study published Monday by a US public policy think tank.