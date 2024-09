A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Germany rebuffed calls on Thursday to issue new joint EU debt as a way to finance the green and digital transitions, rejecting one of the key tenets of a report by former central banker Mario Draghi to restore the bloc's competitiveness.