Chilean govt spearheads high sea protection initiative

The government of Chile has kickstarted an initiative aimed at ramping up ocean protection efforts, as discussions over the need to hasten the implementation of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions (BBNJ) treaty have taken centre stage at the UN headquarters this week.

Announced during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, and backed by the US and Canada, the BBNJ First Movers initiative intends to promote the establishment of the first generation of high sea marine protected areas (MPAs), said the High Seas Alliance, a network working with governments to speed up the treaty ratification process.

Chile was among the first ratifiers of the BBNJ agreement, also known as High Seas Treaty, earlier this year.

To date, only 10 countries have ratified it, with Singapore and the Maldives becoming the first Asian nations to do so, on Wednesday. A further 50 ratifications are needed for the treaty to enter into force.

National ratification can be a long process as some countries need to modify their legislation to align with a new treaty’s provisions.

GROWING BBNJ COMMITMENTS

A total of 101 countries have signed the agreement so far, with seven marking their commitment to ratifying it this week, including India.

“By joining this historic effort, India has shown international leadership for marine biodiversity conservation,” said Avinash Chanchal, campaign manager at Greenpeace India.

“India now needs to prioritise ratification of the global ocean treaty and step forward as a regional driving force to implement bold measures for biodiversity protection and climate change mitigation.”

Gambia, Liberia, Kenya, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Sao Tome and Principe, and Jamaica also signed the agreement.

Agreed last year after more than a decade of negotiations, the BBNJ sets out the procedures to establish globally recognised, large-scale MPAs outside the national jurisdictions.

“Importantly, it also aims to redress inequalities between countries by ensuring access to greater funding, technology, tools, and the benefits of marine genetic resources,” said Rizza Sacra-Dejucos, Asia regional coordinator for the High Seas Alliance.

“This is especially important for Asia where many developing countries need support to ramp up action to protect some of the most diverse, large marine ecosystems on Earth that are under pressure from anthropogenic threats and the impacts of climate change.”

Just over 8% of the ocean is currently covered by MPAs, according to the UN World Database on Protected Areas.

MPAs are considered to play a pivotal role in reaching the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) target of protecting at least 30% of seas by 2030, though poor management and lack of funding have often hampered conservation efforts within their boundaries.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

