Conservation NGO announces $1 bln plan to boost nature protection in Africa

A South Africa-based conservation NGO has announced a $1-billion plan to scale nature preservation efforts across Africa, including through strengthening the network of protected areas (PAs).

African Parks, which was founded in 2000 and currently manages nearly 20 million hectares in 12 countries, said the initiative has the potential to bring the continent closer to achieving the target of protecting at least 30% of its land by 2030, as set out by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

The funds will help improve nature conservation within 30 of Africa’s most critical PAs, while also supporting the African Parks Conservation Academy, which was established to upskill PA managers, said the organisation.

Approximately 19% of the continent’s land was covered by protected and conserved areas as of 2022, according to the UN Environmental Programme, though many of these sites in West and Central Africa are underfunded and mismanaged, as pointed out by a separate study in January.

“If we are going to deliver the globally agreed 30×30 target, we must urgently accelerate conservation efforts across the continent,” said Peter Fearnhead, CEO of African Parks.

“As the world grapples with the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, Africa’s vast landscapes and rich ecosystems hold the key to a sustainable future.”

African Parks estimates that 3 bln tonnes of CO2 is being stored across the parks and PAs it manages.

The organisation has parks in Angola, Benin, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

It recently started developing REDD avoided deforestation projects to bolster finance, with three sites generating over 400,000 credits between Oct.-Dec. 2023.

The move was accompanied by the launch of a biodiversity funding mechanism, called Verifiable Nature Units (VNUs), announced earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos in partnership with Germany-based tech startup Landbanking Group.

African Parks started piloting VNUs – each representing one square kilometre conserved or restored for one year – in three sites around the Congo Basin and Lake Chad.

The organisation did not specify whether the newly announced plan would involve generating carbon credits or VNUs.

