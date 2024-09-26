Questions loom over climate fund for developing nations ahead of COP29
Published 00:27 on September 26, 2024 / Last updated at 00:27 on September 26, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Climate Talks, US
After years of negotiations, a key climate fund for developing nations is poised to become a reality during the upcoming COP29 summit in November, but looming technical and political decisions will determine the fund’s ultimate scope, participants said at a panel event Wednesday.
