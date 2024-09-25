International > CWNYC24: VCMI expects more companies to pick up its claims, as Scope 3 launch nears

Published 22:10 on September 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:10 on September 25, 2024  / /  International, Voluntary

Two companies have so far made claims for the highest grade available under the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity (VCMI) initiative's code for offset use - but more are expected in the coming months, and even more once the new Scope 3 claim is finalised, the initiative's executive director told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.
