CWNYC24: VCMI expects more companies to pick up its claims, as Scope 3 launch nears
Published 22:10 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 22:10 on September 25, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / International, Voluntary
Two companies have so far made claims for the highest grade available under the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity (VCMI) initiative's code for offset use - but more are expected in the coming months, and even more once the new Scope 3 claim is finalised, the initiative's executive director told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.
