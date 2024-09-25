CWNYC24: Carbon credit project developers say it’s on buyers to pay for insurance

Published 21:15 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 21:15 on September 25, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi and Allison Gacad / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon market project developers' margins are too thin to also pay for insurance - and the responsibility for insuring projects ultimately lies with the buyer, according to speakers at Climate Week NYC.