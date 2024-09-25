CWNYC24: Carbon credit project developers say it’s on buyers to pay for insurance
Published 21:15 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 21:15 on September 25, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi and Allison Gacad / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon market project developers' margins are too thin to also pay for insurance - and the responsibility for insuring projects ultimately lies with the buyer, according to speakers at Climate Week NYC.
Voluntary carbon market project developers' margins are too thin to also pay for insurance - and the responsibility for insuring projects ultimately lies with the buyer, according to speakers at Climate Week NYC.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.