Carbon Pulse bolsters global reporting teams with fresh hires, promotions

Carbon Pulse has strengthened its regional news reporting teams with three new hires and two internal promotions.

The Americas team is the primary beneficiary of the latest hiring round with two new correspondents: Brandon Mulder and Iulia Gheorghiu, both joining this month.

Based in Austin, Texas, Brandon will help cover market and policy developments in both North and Latin America.

He began his career covering energy and environmental issues in the Texas Permian Basin, then covered news and politics at the Texas Capitol for the Austin American-Statesman and the energy transition for S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Between those gigs and Carbon Pulse, Brandon took a three-month fellowship doing carbon tax policy research for Mexico’s Nuevo Leon state government.

To the west is Iulia, based in California’s Bay Area.

She brings both editing and reporting experience, having previously covered the US electric sector as an editor at industry publication Utility Dive.

Overseeing Carbon Pulse’s Americas team is Toronto-based Joan Pinto, who has been promoted to the role of the region’s Editor.

“Under Joan’s leadership, our now six-person Americas team will continue to build out both our markets and policy reporting in the region, covering compliance and voluntary carbon markets and the net zero agenda that underpins them,” said Carbon Pulse Director and Co-Founder Mike Szabo.

In Europe, Carbon Pulse’s EMEA reporting team has grown to 12 people with the hiring of Dimana Doneva, based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

She previously reported for industry publication Carbon Herald.

Carbon Pulse’s Middle East and Africa policy coverage will henceforth be led by Sara Stefanini, EMEA Policy Editor based in London.

Sara will also lead on UK and International policy reporting, including COPs and developments at multilateral organisations.

Brussels-based Frederic Simon, Carbon Pulse’s Head of EMEA, remains in charge of the regional team as a whole and will maintain a particular focus on EU coverage, while Roy Manuell continues to oversee EMEA markets reporting from Paris.

Finally, Carbon Pulse has strengthened its APAC team with the promotion of Melbourne-based Mark Tilly to the region’s Editor.

Mark will help manage APAC coverage following the relocation this summer of Co-Founder Stian Reklev to Oslo from Beijing.

These three new hires bring Carbon Pulse’s team of reporting staff up to 27 people, and the company’s overall headcount to 30.

You can meet some of Carbon Pulse’s Americas and EMEA correspondents this week at Climate Week NYC, or read our reporting of the event here.

Carbon Pulse will also be out in force at Carbon Forward Expo London from Oct. 8-10, the UN’s Biodiversity COP in Cali, Colombia from Oct. 21-Nov.1, and COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan from Nov. 11-22.

