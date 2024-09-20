Climate Asset Management raises over $1 billion for natural capital projects
Published 21:51 on September 20, 2024 / Last updated at 22:52 on September 20, 2024 / International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Climate Asset Management (CAM) has secured over $1 billion to invest in natural capital initiatives such as regenerative agriculture, as investor demand for projects aimed at improving soil health, planting trees, and rehabilitating land continues to grow, the firm’s CEO has said.
