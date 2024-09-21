CFTC: Financials favour V25 CCAs again, while producers prefer V24s and both avoid RGAs
Published 02:24 on September 21, 2024 / Last updated at 02:24 on September 21, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US
Financial entities once again favoured V25 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) while producers preferred the current year vintage, and both trimmed net length in RGGI allowances (RGA), according to data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Financial entities once again favoured V25 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) while producers preferred the current year vintage, and both trimmed net length in RGGI allowances (RGA), according to data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.