CFTC: Financials favour V25 CCAs again, while producers prefer V24s and both avoid RGAs

Published 02:24 on September 21, 2024 / Last updated at 02:24 on September 21, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US

Financial entities once again favoured V25 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) while producers preferred the current year vintage, and both trimmed net length in RGGI allowances (RGA), according to data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).