Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:19 on September 19, 2024 / Last updated at 12:19 on September 19, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU allowance prices ground their way higher on Thursday morning amid steady but unspectacular buying, tracking firming natural gas prices, but remaining locked within the €63.00-€65.00 range that has been in place ahead of next week's September options expiry.
