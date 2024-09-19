Climate ‘divide and rule’ in new EU Commission might just work, experts say

Published 17:22 on September 19, 2024 / Last updated at 17:22 on September 19, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled her new EU executive earlier this week, with climate policies scattered across various portfolios, observers in Brussels seemed willing to give her the benefit of the doubt, saying this configuration may help prevent culture wars between the political left and right.