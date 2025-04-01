Americas > Buyers’ club signs up for carbon removals from waste incineration

Buyers’ club signs up for carbon removals from waste incineration

Published 17:16 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:21 on April 1, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

A carbon removals buyers' club has sealed a deal for the first known pre-purchase of removal credits from a Norwegian waste incineration plant, the buyer and developer announced on Tuesday.
