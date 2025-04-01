Americas > US next gen geothermal developer snags major investors for expansion

US next gen geothermal developer snags major investors for expansion

Published 15:48 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:48 on April 1, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A US geothermal energy developer has closed a more than $10-million financing deal to boost team expansion in coming months.
A US geothermal energy developer has closed a more than $10-million financing deal to boost team expansion in coming months.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.