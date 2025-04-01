ECS25: Germany wants all international VCM activities registered under Article 6.4
Published 16:24 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:24 on April 1, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
The German government is striving to have “all international market activities” of the voluntary carbon market registered under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement to ensure transparency and quality in the global carbon market, an official told IETA's European Climate Summit on Tuesday.
