Carbon project financier doubles net loss, slashes headcount following massive portfolio write-down

Published 17:12 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 17:12 on April 1, 2025 / Mike Szabo and Allison Gacad

A Canadian-headquartered carbon project financier nearly doubled its net loss in 2024 and has cut its workforce by more than 80% as part of an ongoing restructuring effort following a massive portfolio writedown.