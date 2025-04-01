Carbon project financier doubles net loss, slashes headcount following massive portfolio write-down
Published 17:12 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 17:12 on April 1, 2025 / Mike Szabo and Allison Gacad / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Mexico, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary
A Canadian-headquartered carbon project financier nearly doubled its net loss in 2024 and has cut its workforce by more than 80% as part of an ongoing restructuring effort following a massive portfolio writedown.
A Canadian-headquartered carbon project financier nearly doubled its net loss in 2024 and has cut its workforce by more than 80% as part of an ongoing restructuring effort following a massive portfolio writedown.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.