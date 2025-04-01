NACW25: US “carbon refugees” may seek Article 6 authorisation elsewhere, say experts
Published 16:29 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:29 on April 1, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, US
The expected US exit from the Paris Agreement may see American project developers get creative with carbon project development pathways, including securing authorisation for Article 6 activities from jurisdictions outside of the country, panellists told North American Carbon World (NACW).
