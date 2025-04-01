Americas > NACW25: US “carbon refugees” may seek Article 6 authorisation elsewhere, say experts

NACW25: US “carbon refugees” may seek Article 6 authorisation elsewhere, say experts

Published 16:29 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:29 on April 1, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, US

The expected US exit from the Paris Agreement may see American project developers get creative with carbon project development pathways, including securing authorisation for Article 6 activities from jurisdictions outside of the country, panellists told North American Carbon World (NACW).
The expected US exit from the Paris Agreement may see American project developers get creative with carbon project development pathways, including securing authorisation for Article 6 activities from jurisdictions outside of the country, panellists told North American Carbon World (NACW).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.